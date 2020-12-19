CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol reports a driver was killed after their pickup struck two trees near the state line with North Carolina early Saturday morning.
Troopers say the driver of the 1997 Chevrolet S10 was heading north on Cliffside Highway (also known as US-221 Alternate) near Hawkins Reynolds Road just after midnight. According to their report, the truck went off of the right side of the highway, hitting a tree with the side of the truck before hitting another tree with the front.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt and had to be mechanically extricated. Troopers report the driver died on scene and was the only person in the truck at the time.
The coroner's office has not released the name of the driver as of writing.
