SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a portion of Highway 290 in Spartanburg was blocked off as the electric company works to restore power to the area after a driver hit a power pole.
According to Joe Hovis with SCHP, a woman was traveling east on Highway 290 when she crossed the center line and went through the two lanes of oncoming traffic.
Hovis says she ran off the left side of the roadway, where she hit a power pole - causing it to fall.
The impact of the falling pole caused another pole from across the street down with it. Hovis said power lines were strewn across the roadway, and actually entangled another vehicle.
No one in the entangled car was injured, though Hovis says the female driver of the car that hit the pole was transported to a local hospital.
Duke Energy is reporting that about 1,000 residents in the area were affected by a power outage as a result of the incident.
The fire department currently has the roadway blocked off from Greenville Road to Smith Road while they wait for the electric company to repair the damage.
According to the Duke Energy current outage map, they estimate power should be restored by 10:30 p.m.
Reidville FD tells FOX Carolina the traffic light near the intersection with Hwy. 417 is out and DOT will put out stop signs soon. However, that light is expected to be out for up to 5 hours.
MORE NEWS:
Upstate deputies give out 'snack packs' to youths for 7th straight summer
Solicitor's office: Teen charged in deadly Greenville Co. crash back in jail for electronic monitoring violation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.