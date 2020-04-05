GENERIC - Crash 1

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting that a portion of I-26 westbound in Spartanburg County is blocked due to an accident. 

According to troopers, the accident occurred around 10:50 Sunday morning. While details remain limited, the incident reportedly occurred near mile marker 36. 

Troopers are reporting injuries, though as of 12:30 p.m., the coroner's office has not been requested. 

