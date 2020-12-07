POWDERSVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol released details of a vehicle pursuit that took place Monday night.
Troopers say they attempted to stop the driver of a Hyundai near Sterling Bridge Rd. but the vehicle did not stop and a chase ensued for about six minutes through the Powdersville area.
The chase ended on Sterling Dr. when the driver of the vehicle got out of the car and fled on foot, according to SCHP.
Troopers are saying that the car driven by the suspect was reported stolen from Greenville.
We will update this story as more information comes in
