FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Coroner's Office announced on Tuesday night that a man reported missing died on Tuesday.
The Coroner said the victim was Evan Blake Causey, a 31-year-old man.
According to the coroner, they responded to North Woods Drive after Causey was found deceased in a wooded area.
Causey was reported missing earlier on Tuesday. The Fountain Inn Police department issued a request for help finding Causey.
Police said Causey was last seen leaving Wingnuts in Fountain Inn at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Monday on his red and white Yamaha Tenere motorcycle.
On Wednesday morning, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said there was a motorcycle crash at approximately 7:06 p.m. on Tuesday. The motorcyclist was riding on North Woods Drive when he went off the left side of the road, hit some trees and overturned. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from the bike, passed away on scene.
The Fountain Inn Police Department confirmed that Evan Causey was the motorcyclist in the crash details released by SCHP.
