WEST UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Oconee County woman was sadly killed in a crash Friday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Troopers said just before 9 a.m., a driver in a sedan was traveling south on West Union Road when he attempted to enter onto SC 28. While attempting to turn, the sedan ran into a woman and two kids in a SUV heading west on SC 28. The SUV was then hit a second time by a pickup truck also traveling west on SC 28.
The coroner's office said the 28-year-old woman in the SUV was pronounced dead on scene. Her identity has not been released at this time.
The two kids in the SUV and both drivers of the sedan and pickup were all taken to the hospital.
This is all the information we have at this time. Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Police warns public of dangerous drug batch after 4 overdose cases within an hour
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.