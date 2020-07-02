ORANGEBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers said I-26 West was closed near Orangeburg after a crash on Thursday afternoon.
The crash occurred near mile marker 147.
The detour begins on Interstate 26 westbound at the 154 mile marker.
Troopers said westbound drivers should take Exit 154 to US-301 North towards Santee and continue to US-176 West towards St. Matthews. From there, troopers said drivers can take US-176 West to either US-601 South towards Orangeburg or continue on US-176 to I-26.
