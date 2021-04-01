SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner's Office says that a Clemson student died in the hospital on Thursday after a fatal wreck along Seneca Creek Rd.
According to the coroner, the driver died after sustaining wounds from a two vehicle collision near the Seneca Creek Boat Ramp access.
Coroner Karl Addis said Caleb Matthew Griffis died at the hospital. Griffis was from Tallulah Falls, GA and was a student at Clemson University.
Troopers revealed on Friday that the wreck happened 3 miles south of Clemson.
Troopers said Griffis' bike struck a Chevy pickup that was turning left onto a private drive. Griffis was ejected in the collision.
