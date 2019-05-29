COLUMBUS, NC (FOX CAROLINA) -- Troopers said a driver from the Upstate was killed when a tanker truck crashed into the back of a tractor trailer along I-26 in Western North Carolina near the SC state line Tuesday night.
The crash happened just after 8:40 on I-26 westbound near Mile Marker 70 in Polk County.
Troopers said Aaron Eric Smith of Pauline, SC was traveling west when his vehicle was unable to stop and collided with the back of the other truck.
Smith passed away and the driver of the tractor trailer was taken to the hospital with injuries.
As a result of the collision, troopers said the tanker spilled a large amount of hazardous material onto the roadway. The Town of Columbus Fire Department said approximately 1,000 gallons of gasoline spilled into drainage pipes as well. We're told that six fire departments and area Hazmat teams were called in to contain and clean up the spill.
Both sides of the interstate were closed as crews worked the clean up and clear the scene.
At 5:40 a.m. Thursday the eastbound lanes of I-26 reopened, but the westbound lanes did not open until around 6:30 a.m.
