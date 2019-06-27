ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol said two people died when a small plane crashed into a field Wednesday morning in the Cane Creek area.
Buncombe County Deputies said a 911 call came in around 10:45 a.m. that a plane had crashed.
First responders then located the downed single-engine plane in an area off Lower Brush Creek Road.
Lower Brush Creek Road was closed to traffic.
The Federal Aviation Administration said two people were on board the Rans S-6 Coyote II light sport aircraft. It crashed in a cornfield one mile northeast of Six Oaks Airport in Asheville.
Initially, officials only confirmed one death in connection with the crash. On Thursday, troopers confirmed both men on board had died.
Troopers identified the deceased as 76-year-old Malachy Dady Beckham Jr. of Fletcher, NC and 72-year-old John Thomas Gaitskill of Hendersonville, NC.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the crash.
