Boiling Springs, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said Monday that a motorcycle rider died at the hospital more than a week after crashing in Spartanburg County.
According to the coroner's office, 52-year-old Stephen Demont Lucas was involved in a motorcycle crash on Springfield Road near the intersection of Wedgefield Road on March 27.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger say Lucas' motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.
Troopers said Lucas' bike ran off the road and hit a ditch. He was ejected.
Clevenger said Lucas was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center for treatment but passed away on March 29 just after 10:30 a.m.
