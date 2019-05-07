GENERIC - Crash 1

(file photo | Associated Press)

Honea Path, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday morning the South Carolina Highway Patrol was called to the scene of a fatal collision off Latimer Mill Road near Honea Path. 

According to troopers, the accident happened around 2:51 a.m. in the vicinity of Prospect Bridge Road. 

We don't have details at this time of accident, but we have a crew on the way and we'll update with more as soon as it becomes available. 

At this time the S.C. Highway Patrol and the Greenville County Coroner's Office are investigating. 

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.