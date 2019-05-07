Honea Path, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday morning the South Carolina Highway Patrol was called to the scene of a fatal collision off Latimer Mill Road near Honea Path.
According to troopers, the accident happened around 2:51 a.m. in the vicinity of Prospect Bridge Road.
We don't have details at this time of accident, but we have a crew on the way and we'll update with more as soon as it becomes available.
At this time the S.C. Highway Patrol and the Greenville County Coroner's Office are investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.