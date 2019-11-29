Overturned car on Woodruff Road 11/29

Troopers reported injuries after a car flipped on Woodruff Road in Greenville on November 29. 

 Kyana Lance, FOX Carolina

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol says injuries have been reported due to an accident Friday afternoon. 

According to troopers, the crash happened around 3:02 p.m. on Woodruff Road near Smith Hines Road. 

Details are limited at this time. We have a crew en route to the scene. 

Stay with FOX Carolina as we get details. 

MORE NEWS: 

2 dead after London 'terrorist' stabbings, suspect shot and killed by police

Deputies ask for help identifying woman found dead in Rutherford County

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.