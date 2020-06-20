GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting injuries as a result of a crash in the Simpsonville area of Greenville County Saturday afternoon.
While details on the accident itself are limited, troopers say it happened along Jonesville Road near Bruce Farm road around 1:49 p.m.
Injuries have been reported, but at this time, the Greenville County Coroner's Office says they have not been requested.
We have a crew en route. Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates.
