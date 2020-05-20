Anderson County, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are reporting multiple trees down and roadways flooding in Anderson County.
According to troopers, Mountain View Road at Old Greenville Highway and Myers Lane at River Road are flooded at this time.
Trees are also being reported down in the following roadways:
- I-85 at 18 southbound mile marker
- I-85 at 32 southbound mile marker
- Centerville Road at Sandy Springs Road
- U.S. 29 at Danne Bannister Road
- S.C. 243 at Beaver Dam Creek
- Level Land Road at Wright School Road
- Three Bridges Road at Brushy Creek Road
