TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that unfolded Thursday night in Taylors.
Details are limited, but troopers say it happened around 10:22 p.m. on Rutherford Road, near the intersection with Waddell Road.
Our photographer on scene confirmed a silver sedan appeared to be involved.
Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.