Collision on Rutherford Road in Taylors

TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that unfolded Thursday night in Taylors.

Details are limited, but troopers say it happened around 10:22 p.m. on Rutherford Road, near the intersection with Waddell Road.

Our photographer on scene confirmed a silver sedan appeared to be involved.

