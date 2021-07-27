FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a interstate crash that is creating a blocked roadway in Fountain Inn.
The crash that happened just before 7 a.m. is blocking the road on the northbound side of I-386 near exit 23, according to troopers.
SCDOT reported that the two left lanes are currently blocked.
Stay tuned as we work to keep you update on crash details.
