SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash on the interstate near Duncan.
According to SCHP, the crash happened at 10:11 p.m. on I-85 near exit 63 on the northbound side.
SCDOT says the right lane is closed.
Troopers say there are no injuries.
Stay tuned as we work to learn the details of the crash.
More news: 8 people killed following shootings at multiple spas in metro Atlanta
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.