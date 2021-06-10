GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a early morning crash in Greenwood County.
According to SCHP, the crash happened at approximately 6:22 a.m. on U.S. 178 near Scotts Ferry Road.
Troopers said there are injuries and the MAIT team is assisting Highway Patrol.
FOX Carolina crews are currently on their way to the scene.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
