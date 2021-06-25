SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Highway Patrol, deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office and fire crews are responding to an early morning crash.
According to SCHP, the crash happened at approximately 3:50 a.m. on Lewis Chapel Road near Goldmine Road.
Troopers said there are injuries, however, we do not know exact crash details at this time.
FOX Carolina crews are currently on scene working to learn more.
Stay tuned as we work to keep you updated.
