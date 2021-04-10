GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to overturned car on a hill in Greenville County.
According to SCHP, the crash happened at 11:27 a.m. on I-385 near exit 28. This is near Harrison Bridge.
The coroner's office says they have not been called to the scene.
We are working to learn more details on the this crash.
Stay tuned for more information.
More news: Coroner asking public's help identifying pedestrian hit, killed in Spartanburg Co. Friday night
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.