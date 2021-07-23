SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to an overturned tractor trailer on the interstate in Spartanburg County.
The crash happened just after 4 a.m. on I-85 near mile marker 62 southbound, according to Highway Patrol.
SCDOT is reporting that the right lane in this area is closed at the moment.
Stay tuned as work to learn more.
