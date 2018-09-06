Troopers are responding to a collision in Spartanburg County.
The accident occurred on Southport Road around 8:30 p.m.
The collision involved a truck and a train. Our FOX Carolina crew on scene said a train was stopped at the scene and a truck was in the ditch.
Troopers tell us that a truck stopped short and barely hit the train. The train suffered no damage while the truck had just a little.
According to troopers there were no injuries involved.
