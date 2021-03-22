WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to an 18 wheeler that went down an embankment in Oconee Co.
According to SCHP, the crash happened at 6:24 p.m. on Whitewater Falls Road and Wigington Road.
Troopers say there are injuries.
The Salem Fire Department said the road is currently blocked off due to the crash.
