SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash that is causing a roadblock in Spartanburg County.
We're told the crash happened at 6:37 a.m. on Highway 101 near Greenpond Road.
Troopers did report injuries but we do not know the extent of those injuries at this time.
FOX Carolina crews are on their way to the scene now.
Stay tuned as we we work to learn more.
