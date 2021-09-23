ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers are responding to a crash in Anderson County that has left some injured, according to Highway Patrol.
The crash happened at 10:13 a.m. on Holliday Dam Road near Charles Burton Road.
This is all the information that we have at this time.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Greenville Co. deputies searching for runaway teen believed to be armed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.