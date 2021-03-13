ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed that it is responding to a fatal wreck along Hunt Rd. in Anderson County.
Troopers say that the driver of a Toyota two-door vehicle was traveling east on Hunt Rd., ran right off of the road, overcorrected and ran left off of the roadway before overturning several times and crashing.
Highway Patrol says that the victim was not seat belted and was ejected from the vehicle during the wreck.
The victim was identified by the Anderson County Coroner's Office as 35-year-old Christopher Bryan Johnson of Easley.
The coroner says that Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of multiple traumatic injuries and blunt force trauma.
This crash remains under investigation, according to highway patrol.
