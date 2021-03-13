ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed that it is responding to a fatal wreck along Hunt Rd. in Anderson County.
Troopers say that the driver of a Toyota two-door vehicle was traveling east on Hunt Rd., ran right off of the road, overcorrected and ran left off of the roadway before overturning several times and crashing.
Highway Patrol says that the victim was not seat belted and was ejected from the vehicle during the wreck.
FOX Carolina has also reached out to the Anderson County Coroner's Office for information on this incident.
This crash remains under investigation, according to highway patrol.
We will update this story as more information comes in.
