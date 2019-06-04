GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a hit and run along 100 Martin Road and Greenpond Road, Tuesday evening.
The call came in just after 8 p.m.
Troopers say injuries have been reported, but it is unclear what the condition of the driver(s) are.
FOX Carolina crews are responding the scene to find out more details.
