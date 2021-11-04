GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to multiple crashes within the Upstate that happened in a handful of counties.
SCDOT says the first crash is in Greenville County on I-85 near exit 48A heading southbound.
The second crash is in Anderson County on I-85 near exit 19B heading northbound, according to SCDOT. As of 7:30 a.m., the two right lanes are closed.
There is a crash in Spartanburg County on I-85 near mile marker 60 heading northbound. SCDOT said all lanes were blocked at one point due to the crash.
