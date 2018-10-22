TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers are investigating a wreck involving two overturned vehicles on Strange Road at Brushy Creek Road Monday.
According to the SCHP website the crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. and was blocking the roadway. Injuries were reported.
FOX Carolina’s photojournalist at the scene said an SUV was flipped completely over and another vehicle was on its side.
Injuries were reported in the crash.
No other details were immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.