CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers said two people are dead and two other people were taken to the hospital after an early Sunday morning in crash in Pickens County.
The wreck happened around 1:35 p.m. along Old Cherry Road near Old Stone Church Road, roughly one mile south of the city of Clemson.
Troopers said a Subaru BRZ was headed north when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road, then swerved back onto the roadway, and then off the right side of the road, where the car struck a utility pole and then overturned in a field.
There were four people in the vehicle. A driver and a rear passenger were entrapped and had to be mechanically extricated from the car. Both the driver and the rear passenger died at the scene, troopers said.
The right side front and rear passengers were both taken to area hospitals with injuries.
Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.
The coroner has not yet released the names of the deceased.
MORE NEWS - Deputies: Trooper’s vehicle struck by another car while investigating collision involving pedestrian
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.