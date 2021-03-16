Clinton, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating after they say one person was killed and a child was injured following a crash in Laurens County.
Troopers say the accident happened around 9:45 p.m. Monday, along Greenplain Road near Wadsworth Road, about two miles east of Clinton.
According to highway patrol, a 2008 Chevrolet van was traveling east on Greenplain Road when they traveled off the left side of the road, struck an embankment, then a utility pole and overturned.
We're told there were two people inside the vehicle when it crashed. An adult and a juvenile child.
Troopers say the adult was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected in the crash. Highway patrol says the child was seat belted in a child seat and and suffered some injuries. Both were transported by EMS to the hospital. Troopers say the adult died of their injuries. There is no word on the condition of the child at this time.
The coroner has not yet identified the victim. We'll update as we learn more information.
