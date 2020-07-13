GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A crash involving a tractor trailer and a car sent three people to the hospital Monday morning and blocked lanes on Augusta Road in Greenville County, according to troopers with the SC Highway Patrol.
The wreck happened near Taylor Road around 8:41 a.m., according to the SCHP website.
Troopers said a Mack truck hauling a trailer full of lumber was headed north on US 25 when a Ford Focus headed south crossed the center of the highway and sideswiped the truck.
The tractor trailer ran off the road, then back onto the roadway and flipped onto its side.
The truck driver was injured and taken to the hospital.
Troopers said the driver of the Focus had to be mechanically extricated from the car and was airlifted to the hospital. A passenger was also transported to the hospital via ambulance.
Troopers said both people from the Focus suffered life-threatening injuries.
Crews are still working to clear the wreckage and troopers said cones are on the roadway to move traffic around the crash.
