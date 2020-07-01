Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday, the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Anderson County Sheriff's Office were called to a fatal collision off Hillhouse Road in Anderson.
Troopers say the accident happened about three and a half miles west of Anderson.
Highway patrol says the victim and two passengers were traveling west on Hillhouse Road around 12:21 p.m. when the driver ran off the left side of the road, striking a tree.
The driver, 47-year-old Michael Leo Hicks of Anderson, died on scene from his injuries. We're told a front seat passenger was airlifted to Prisma Health while the rear seat passenger was transported to AnMed Health Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
According to highway patrol, no one in the car was wearing a seatbelt.
The Anderson County Office of the Coroner and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the accident.
