Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating after a pedestrian was killed along I-85 early Thursday morning.
According to highway patrol, a car struck a pedestrian around 2:28 a.m. in on the southbound side of I-85 near mile marker 74. Troopers say that's on the stretch of interstate between Boiling Springs Road and U.S. 176.
We're told the driver was not injured in the crash. The coroner has not yet released the victim's name.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate.
We'll update as we learn more information.
