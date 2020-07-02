Prosperity, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway patrol are investigating a fatal hit and run in Newberry County.
According to the highway patrol, around 11:04 p.m. Wednesday night, a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle on U.S. 76 one mile west of Prosperity.
Troopers say a 2013-2015, Nissan Ultima of unknown color, was traveling behind the bike when they collided, ejecting the rider, then fled.
We're told the bicyclist was not wearing a helmet and died on scene. The coroner has not yet identified the victim.
The highway patrol's MAIT team is investigating the crash.
Highway patrol says the vehicle likely has damage to the front and undercarriage.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the SCHP at 803-896-9621 or Midlands Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.
We'll update as more information becomes available.
