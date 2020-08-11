Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal collision that happened early Tuesday morning in Spartanburg County.
Troopers say the crash happened around 3:50 a.m. on Fish Camp Road near Parris Road.
According to highway patrol, a 2012 Ford Fusion was traveling south on Fish Camp Road when it crossed the center line and ran off the left side of the road. Troopers say the driver then over-corrected, ran of the right side of the road, and crashed into a tree.
We're told the driver was entrapped in the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries. It's unknown at this time if they were wearing a seat belt.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate at this time.
We'll update as more information becomes available.
