Greer, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Greenville County Coroner's Office were called to the scene of a fatal collision along Highway 290 Tuesday morning.
According to highway patrol, the accident happened around 4:15 a.m. on highway 290 between Lynn Road and Milford Church Road, about three miles north of Greer. Troopers say the crash involved a 2013 Chevy pickup truck.
Troopers say the driver was traveling east on Locust Hill Road (Highway 290) when their vehicle went off the left side of the road and struck a tree. According to highway patrol, the driver was entrapped in the vehicle and had to be mechanically extracted.
We're told the victim was wearing a seatbelt, but died on scene from their injuries.
At this time the coroner has not released the victim's name.
Our crew on scene says the accident appeared to be clearing around 7:35 a.m. and traffic is now moving.
