Gaffney, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say a driver has died following a fatal collision Wednesday morning.
According to highway patrol, the crash happened just after 5 a.m. along I-85 southbound near mile marker 86, about five miles south of Gaffney.
Troopers say two vehicles, a 2017 Chevy Spark and a 2013 Nissan SUV were traveling south when the driver of the Chevy Spark made an improper lane change striking the Nissan.
Troopers tell us after the Chevy collided with the Nissan the Chevy driver lost control and overturned.
We're told the driver of the Chevy was wearing a seat belt, but was entrapped inside the vehicle. Troopers say they had to be mechanically extricated where they were then transported by EMS to Gaffney Medical Center. Unfortunately, troopers say the driver did not survive.
We're told the driver of the Nissan and their passenger didn't suffer any injuries in the collision.
The coroner has not yet released the name of the victim at this time. We'll update as we learn more.
More news: Deputies say armed suspect captured by K-9 officer in southern Greenville County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.