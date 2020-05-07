Henderson County, NC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety were called to the scene of a fatal collision in Henderson County early Wednesday afternoon.
According to the NCDPS, the accident happened on U.S. 25 around 12:52 p.m.
Troopers say 45-year-old Nestor Sanchez Ojeda was traveling north on U.S. 25 when he sideswiped a vehicle traveling north beside him. Troopers then say Ojeda traveled across the road and hit a utility pole before colliding with an office building and killing the owner, 58-year-old Joey Lawrence Barnwell, who was inside at the time of the collision.
Troopers say Ojeda has been charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle.
