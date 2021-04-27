NEWBERRY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the driver of a fatal car collision on Bethel Church Road has died.
According to Highway Patrol, a two cars were involved in this collision. The driver in the first car was traveling north on Bethel Church Road. The driver of the second car was stopped facing west. The driver of the second car attempted to make a left turn onto Bethel Church Road and was hit by the driver in the first car.
Highway Patrol says the driver of the second car died at the hospital on Tuesday, April 27.
MORE NEWS: Coroner identifies victim of fatal motorcycle wreck along Hwy. 9 in Spartanburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.