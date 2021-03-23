EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say road in Pickens Co. is back open after a crash caused a utility pole to fall and block the road.
According to SCHP, the crash happened at 6:15 p.m. on Farrs Bridge Road at Jameson Road in Easley.
Troopers say the collision was between two cars and resulted in a utility pole being knocked down across all lanes of Farrs Bridge Road causing a major roadblock.
We're told utility crews were called to the scene make repairs and clear the roadway.
Troopers issued the following detour:
Coming from Greenville on SC 183 traffic will turn right onto Old Dacusville Road, turn left onto Childress Road, turn left onto Breezedale Road, turn right onto Jameson Road, turn right onto Evans Road and follow back to SC 183.
No injuries were reported.
In an update at 11:25 p.m., officials said Farrs Bridge Road is back open and the detour has been discontinued.
