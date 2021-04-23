GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says fatal car crash involving two cars occurred on highway 178 Thursday night in Pickens County.
According to the Highway Patrol. one vehicle was headed east on highway 178 and the other vehicle was traveling west. The vehicle traveling east attempted to make a left turn onto Slab Bridge Rd. near Liberty when the vehicles collided.
The driver that was turning onto the road sustained injuries from the crash and has been airlifted to Greenville Memorial hospital says Highway Patrol.
The Highway Patrol says the other driver has died.
This is still an ongoing investigation.
