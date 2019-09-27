Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday morning, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to the scene of an accident involving a Greenville County deputy.
According the the highway patrol, the crash happened on Old Augusta Road near S.C. 291 just before 6 a.m.
According to troopers, a deputy was traveling east on Old Augusta Road when they were attempting to turn left into a gas station, but instead collided with a 2007 BMW. Troopers say the driver of the BMW, which was traveling west, struck the deputies car.
Troopers say the accident had portions of the roadway blocked while they investigated.
Our crew on scene said the accident was clear by 7:15 a.m.
Highway patrol says the deputy was cited with failure to yield right-a-way.
More news: Week 5 Friday Night Blitz Preview
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.