Henderson County, NC (FOX Carolina) - Early Wednesday morning, troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal collision on Dana Road in Henderson County, NC.
According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, 34-year-old Miguel Delgado Flores of Hendersonville, was operating a 2002 Chevy Suburban on Dana Road when he traveled off the roadway, overturning.
Troopers say Flores was not wearing his seatbelt, and was ejected from the vehicle during the collision.
According to the highway patrol, troopers suspect that speed and alcohol use were contributing factors for the collision.
More: A look at the suspect, and charges he now faces, after police say he killed 2, wounded 4 more at UNCC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.