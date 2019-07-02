Liberty, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday morning, the South Carolina Highway Patrol was called to an accident along Five Forks Road south of Liberty after they say someone crashed into a bridge.
According to the highway patrol, the accident happened around 5:33 a.m. when the driver of a 2006 Chevy truck, traveling east, ran off the left side of Five Forks Road and struck a bridge pillar.
Troopers say the driver of the vehicle was not wearing a seatbelt and was trapped inside the vehicle after the crash.
According to troopers the victim died at the scene of the accident.
At this time, the coroner has not released the ID of the victim.
