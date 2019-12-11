Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - The morning of December 9, the Anderson County Coroner's Office and highway patrol were called to the scene of a fatal collision along Pearman Dairy Road.
The coroner says the accident happened around 5:53 a.m. on Pearman Dairy Road (Highway 28) at West Park Drive near the Ryobi plant.
Initially troopers thought two vehicles were involved in the accident, with one fleeing the scene. After investigating, the highway patrol says they have determined a second vehicle was not involved, adding the first vehicle never fled the scene.
Highway Patrol says the vehicle was traveling west on SC 28 when a bicycle, being walked by a pedestrian, entered the roadway and was struck by a Chevy SUV.
Troopers say the driver of the SUV stopped and attempted to render aid to the victim.
On December 10, the coroner identified the man as 58-year-old Gregory Randall Prater.
The Anderson County Coroner's Office and the SCHP MAIT team investigated the crash.
