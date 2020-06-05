Greenwood, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol along with the Greenwood County Coroner's Office were called for a fatal hit-and-run late Thursday night.
According to troopers, the incident took place on U.S. 25 near Colony Court and Montague Avenue Extension just before midnight.
Troopers say the pedestrian was walking along U.S. 25 north when they were hit by a truck traveling in the same direction. Troopers described the truck as possibly a 2003 to 2006 Ford F-150, possibly white in color. After striking the victim, troopers say the truck then fled the scene. Troopers say the truck will have damage to the left front driver's side of the vehicle and the driver's side mirror will be missing.
The victim was taken to Self Regional Medical Center where the coroner's office says they died around 12:23 a.m.
The coroner is withholding the victim's name pending notification of the family.
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the coroner's office are continuing to investigate.
If you have any information about this collision or about the vehicle of interest, contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621 or 1-800-768-1501, or you can call Midlands Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIMESC (274-6372).
More news: More PM storms today, heat through weekend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.