SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say a pedestrian was killed while trying to cross a highway in Spartanburg Co.
According to SCHP, at approximately 11:07 p.m. on Friday, a pedestrian was attempting to cross US Highway 221 near Mount Pleasant Road when they were hit by a pickup truck.
The coroner's office has not yet identified the pedestrian.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more information.
